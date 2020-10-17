Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $65.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.