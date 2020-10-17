Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTRU. Bank of America began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

