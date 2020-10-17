Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vitru stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Vitru has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $17.00.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

