Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 176 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 173.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

