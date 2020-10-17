Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a SEK 163 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 173.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.