Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

