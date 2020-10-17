Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.