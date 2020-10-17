Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WAB. Citigroup upped their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Wabtec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Wabtec from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.10.

NYSE WAB opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 63,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

