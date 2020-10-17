Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $114.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.83.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

