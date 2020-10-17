Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Raised by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

