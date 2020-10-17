Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.12 and its 200-day moving average is $197.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit