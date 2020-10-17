Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.12 and its 200-day moving average is $197.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

