Waves (WAVES) Reaches One Day Volume of $133.87 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Waves has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for $3.01 or 0.00026649 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptohub, Coinbe and Bitbns. Waves has a market cap of $311.27 million and $133.87 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00019120 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010834 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,290,100 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptohub, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS, BCEX, Bitbns, Liqui, Tidex, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbe, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, Indodax, Binance and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

