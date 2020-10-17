Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 16th

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.14. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post -0.0204781 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.30.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

