WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.40

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.40 and traded as high as $69.19. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 7,308 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.2% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

