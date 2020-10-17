WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.33-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.47 million.WNS also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.33-2.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

