Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Xerox has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 75.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 79.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Xerox by 765.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.