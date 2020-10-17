Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Audioeye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Audioeye reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Audioeye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. 72,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,983. The company has a market cap of $165.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.97. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

