Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTLF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 74,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

