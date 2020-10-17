Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bausch’s performance in the year so far has been weak as the ongoing pandemic has resulted in lesser doctor visits and postponement of elective medical procedures. Nevertheless, the company’s move to separate its eye care business is positive, as it puts the drug pricing and accounting scandals at the back. The recent drug approvals should fuel the top line. Meanwhile, in the last four years, the company has divested approximately $4 billion of non-core assets and paid down more than $8 billion of debt, which bodes well given the huge levels of debt. It recently resolved the legacy investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $45 million regarding its former relationship with Philidor Rx Services, and certain accounting practices and disclosures. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.39.

BHC stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

