Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HASI. BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

