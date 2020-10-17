Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

PLSE opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.