Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market cap of $678.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.77. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.