Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNCA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.17.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,151,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.