Zacks Investment Research Lowers RLI (NYSE:RLI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of RLI Corp. have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. Strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Solid net investment income aid revenue growth. The company's decision to drop underperforming products from property business bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Also, its second-quarter bottom line beat estimates. However, exposure to catastrophe losses inducing underwriting volatility and high cost are concerns for RLI Corp. High leverage and poor times interest earned pose risk.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.25.

RLI opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in RLI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RLI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

