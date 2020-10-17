Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

SNSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ SNSS opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

