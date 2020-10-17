Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an average rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE HEP opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

