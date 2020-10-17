Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

PERI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Perion Network by 170.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 471.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Perion Network by 31.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 159,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.