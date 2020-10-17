Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $301.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is facing stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space. Higher marketing expenses are also expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. However, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office is expected to remain solid owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver.”

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.48.

RNG opened at $279.95 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.57 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $1,126,016.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,358 shares in the company, valued at $48,471,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,618 shares of company stock valued at $51,133,452. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

