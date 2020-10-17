Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

