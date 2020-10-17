ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.67.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.21.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.