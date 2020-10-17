Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $302.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $293.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.11.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.