Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.14.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,758. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $372,449,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

