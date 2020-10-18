-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto (NYSE:LI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Li Auto (NYSE:LI) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Li Auto stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

NYSE:LI opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19.

