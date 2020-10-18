$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. First Interstate Bancsystem posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 204,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 169.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

