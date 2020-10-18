140166 Begins Coverage on Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

140166 initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.94.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $302.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.58. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $315.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

