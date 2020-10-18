14,501 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,024. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $106.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

