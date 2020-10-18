$2.22 EPS Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.14. 1,398,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.10. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

