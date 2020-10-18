2,996 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Prologis by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.