3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.