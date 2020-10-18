82,721 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farfetch by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Farfetch by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $364.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

