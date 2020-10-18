$979.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $979.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $954.90 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $965.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,672.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

