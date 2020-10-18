AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AB SKF stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

