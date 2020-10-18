Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

