Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley Securities

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target upped by B. Riley Securities from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $975.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

