AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $350.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 27.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 303.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 104,557 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 11.2% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,176,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 118,104 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.