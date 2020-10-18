Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.02. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accuray by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 543,073 shares during the period. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.