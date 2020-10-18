Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

