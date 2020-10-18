Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $210.59. 110,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.64. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

