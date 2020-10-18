Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.28. 6,973,908 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.