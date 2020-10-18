Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 40,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 374.1% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $288.51. 40,570,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,270,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.