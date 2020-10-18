Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $1,630.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.01056121 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002502 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

